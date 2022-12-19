Missing Florida Retiree’s 30-Yr-Old Boyfriend Is ‘Person of Interest’ Cops Say
‘FOUL PLAY’
A 59-year-old Florida woman’s 30-year-old boyfriend has suddenly been named a person of interest after she disappeared last week, according to local officials. Deborah Moneymaker Lanham, a retiree living in Wellborn, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 14, two days after they last heard from her. “Information SCSO Investigators have obtained during their initial investigation has led them to believe that foul play is suspected,” the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, adding that Lanham’s boyfriend Jordan Gregory Ernsberger, who is behind bars in Madison County on unrelated charges, “has been identified as a person of interest.” According to the Facebook group Missing People in America, Ernsberger was released from jail on Dec. 12, the last day Lanham’s family spoke to her. He was back in custody just three days later. Lanham’s car was initially reported as missing, too, but has since been located.