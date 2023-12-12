Dentist Sentenced to Life for Hiring Hitmen to Kill Brother-in-Law
‘JUSTICE’
A Florida dentist was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Tuesday in relation to the murder of a Florida State University law professor in 2014. Charles Adelson was accused of hiring hitmen to kill Professor Dan Markel, his former brother-in-law, and was found guilty on first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and solicitation to commit first-degree murder charges. Dan Markel was married to Adelson’s sister, Wendi Adelson, for six years before they split and engaged in a custody battle for their two sons. Wendi wanted to move from Tallahassee to South Florida with her kids to be closer to family, but a judge decided that she couldn’t leave without Markel’s consent. According to the Daily Mail, Adelson maintained his innocence even during his sentencing. After the court proceedings, Markel’s father, Phil Markel, said, “It is satisfying to see justice being done, and it would be appropriate to ask for the maximum sentence for the perpetrators of Danny's murder. Thank you. Today is a good day.”