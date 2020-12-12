Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Defends Raid on Fired Data Scientist’s House
‘DID THEIR JOBS’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended an armed raid on the home of a fired government data scientist at a press conference Friday. He said of the law enforcement officers who executed the search warrant against Rebekah Jones, “These people did their jobs. They’ve been smeared as the Gestapo for doing their jobs. They did a search warrant. Why did they do a search warrant on the house? Because her IP address was linked to the felony,” he said. The data scientist, Rebekah Jones, created the state’s coronavirus dashboard but said she was fired for insubordination after refusing to manipulate the data on the pandemic that would appear there. She has since made an alternate dashboard. She is accused of improperly accessing the state’s emergency alert system.