Florida Newspaper: Matt Gaetz ‘Must Never Become’ Attorney General

President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk were seen drinking Prime hydration beverages at a UFC event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday. The pair, who have been seen frequently together since Trump’s re-election, were sitting cage-side at the UFC event, brightly-colored Prime in hand. The drink, created by celebrities Logan Paul and KSI, has had exponential success since its inception, featured in major sports competitions and in supermarkets across the globe. However, the company has also had a fair share of controversy. Prime Hydration was initially banned in Norway, according to local media. Another product, Prime Energy, was banned in Denmark and recalled in Canada. Even in the United States, the brand’s products have come under fire, with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling on the FDA to investigate its energy drink. The company has also faced multiple lawsuits. Paul has denied many of the claims against the company as it continues its domination in the highly-competitive beverage market.
