Florida Officials Investigating Craigslist Ad Selling Newborn for $500
Florida authorities are trying to identify the author of a recent Craigslist ad selling a newborn child for $500. “Baby is 2weeks old. It sleeps, don’t make noise at night,” the ad read, according to The Miami Herald. “Formula and clothes will give it to you. Can give you the baby 4 year old sister for free.” The ad's author said they lived in a “quiet influential neighborhood” and worked at “the department of children and families” in the post. “I don’t wanna be judged for not wanting these kids,” the ad read. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement launched a probe on Friday soon after the ad was posted. Officials reportedly interviewed one woman they suspected may have posted the ad, but she denied involvement. According to the Herald, authorities are obtaining computer records to identify the post's author. The Florida Department of Children and Families and Craigslist have not spoken publicly about the matter.