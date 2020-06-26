Florida Records 9,000 New Coronavirus Cases in a Day, Smashing Previous One-Day Record
The coronavirus pandemic is going from bad to worse in the Sunshine State. After recording record numbers of new cases for days, Florida said on Friday that a staggering 8,942 new cases of the virus had been reported within the previous 24 hours. That’s almost twice the previous one-day record, which came on Wednesday when 5,508 new cases were reported. There are a total 122,960 COVID-19 cases statewide, up 7.8 percent from a day earlier, a significant jump from the average increase of 4.1 percent in the previous seven days. The median age of new cases is from people in their mid-30s which may explain why the death rate has remained relatively low. As The Daily Beast reported on Friday, the disastrous resurgence of COVID-19 in Florida is imperiling the political fortunes of both Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Trump.