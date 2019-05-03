Florida ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Ban on Track to Become Law

A bill banning “sanctuary cities” in Florida is on track to become law after passing the state’s legislature on Thursday, The Miami Herald reports. The bill, which passed 22-18 in the Senate and 68-45 in the House, mandates local law enforcement and other state agencies to honor federal requests for “immigration detainers”—or requests from federal officials to local officials to detain an individual if there is probable cause that they are a “removable alien.” Rather than letting local officials decide whether or not to detain someone, they will now be required to do so if federal authorities ask. The bill reportedly sparked a week of intense legislative debate, along with protests from the public. The bill is now headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has reportedly already promised to sign it.