Florida Rep. Brazenly Suggests Florida Should Adopt Firing Squads For Executions
One Republican representative in Florida’s state house thinks the Sunshine State needs to implement death by firing squad as its “presumptive method of execution.” Anthony Sabatini, who represents a portion of deep-red Central Florida, posted his suggestion to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, suggesting Florida join South Carolina, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah in authorizing death sentences to be carried out by a group of shooters. “Time for Florida to become (state) # 5,” he tweeted in a follow-up. Despite four states having death by firing squad on the books, only Utah has actually executed someone using the method the last century—once, in 1977. While Sabatini’s job as a state representative gives him the ability to write legislation that could bring this seemingly ancient practice to life again, he’s unlikely to anytime soon, as he lost a primary to retain his seat in August by more than 10,000 votes.