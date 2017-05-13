Former L.A. Sheriff Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison

CHEAT SHEET
Former Los Angeles Sheriff Lee Baca was hit with a three-year prison sentence on Friday for scheming to derail a federal investigation. Baca, who stepped down in 2014 amid growing scandal, tried to sabotage an FBI investigation into corruption and abuse in his jails by keeping investigators away from a key witness, prosecutors said. He had previously dodged a conviction in the case last December, when a jury became deadlocked in his trial. After prosecutors retried the case in March, however, the jury found him guilty on the charge of obstructing justice in less than two days. In addition to the prison sentence, 74-year-old Baca was ordered by Judge Percy Anderson of the United States District Court to pay a $7,500 fine. The judge concluded that Baca “knew what he was doing was wrong” and “had no problem using his office to further his own agenda,” the Justice Department said in a statement. Baca is due to begin serving his sentence on July 25.