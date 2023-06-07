Former News Anchor Arrested Twice in One Night

A former San Francisco TV anchor had a very bad Monday night. Frank Somerville, who spent three decades at KTVU until he was fired after a drunken-driving arrest in 2021, was arrested again after a booze-fueled altercation with his brother in Berkeley, according to police. The ex-newsman was booked into jail on charges of criminal threats, public intoxication, and assault and then released. Not long after, he got his car and returned to the home where the fight took place; that’s where police found him—allegedly intoxicated behind the wheel—and arrested him again, KRON4 reported. In March, Somerville told the Chronicle that he was focused on his recovery and staying sober from drugs, though he told KRON4 he still has the occasional alcoholic drink. “It’s a work in progress,” he added.
