Former Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker Clark Haggans Dies at 46

Clark Haggans, a former NFL linebacker who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for eight years and won the 2006 Super Bowl, has died ate the age of 46, according to several reports. The father of two retired in 2013 after 13 years and told Steelers Now a few years ago that he was enjoying family time. “I’m just being a dad,” he said in 2019. He said he was working in real estate, and doing volunteer work with his alma mater, Colorado State. “I’m just happy and blessed to have put enough money away to be able to support my kids so they can do what makes them happy.” No cause of death has been made public.