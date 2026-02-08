Obama Shades MAGA in Celebratory Super Bowl Post

MAGA world caught a sly snub from former President Barack Obama in a tongue-in-cheek post about the Super Bowl.

The Obama Foundation posted support of Bad Bunny ahead of his Super Bowl LX halftime show, sharing a clip on X Sunday that compiled all the times the 31-year-old Puerto Rican artist, real name Benito Martinez Ocasio, has appeared in Obama’s annual ‘Favorite Songs of the Year’ lists.

The foundation captioned the video, “From one natural-born US citizen to another, have a great Benito Bowl!”

Barack Obama shared a clip of Bad Bunny's features in his music roundups, along with a pointed remark about their citizenship statuses. x/@ObamaFoundation

Obama, 64, was praised by followers for “trolling” President Donald Trump, after the current leader led the charge in attempting to smear Obama by calling his citizenship into question. On Thursday, Trump, 79, also shared a racist video of Barack and Michelle Obama depicted as apes—and has yet to apologize.

As late as 2017, a report from The New York Times cited an unnamed U.S. senator who “listened as the president revived his doubts about Mr. Obama’s birth certificate.” The insider added that Trump “has had a hard time letting go of his claim that Mr. Obama was not born in the United States.”

Similarly, MAGA devotees have raged against the NFL for inviting a Spanish-speaking performer to perform at this year’s Super Bowl, with some critics thinking that Puerto Ricans aren’t American citizens. They are.

Both Obama and Bad Bunny have been targeted by MAGA with false claims that they lack American citizenship. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

During an October episode of Tomi Lahren is Fearless, the right-wing host declared that Bad Bunny “is not an American artist,” before being told by guest Krystal Ball that Puerto Rico is “part of America, dear.”

Trump’s administration and MAGA world have dedicated plenty of time to lambasting Bad Bunny and the NFL since his Super Bowl announcement in September.

Conservative organization Turning Point USA announced this week that Kid Rock would headline an alternative MAGA halftime show called the “All American Halftime Show.” It is scheduled at the same time as the official NFL program on Sunday evening.

Trump called Kid Rock a "very good" friend. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In the days since Kid Rock was announced as the headlining performer, multiple creepy comments the singer has made about underage girls have surfaced. In 2001, during an appearance on Saturday Night Live, Kid Rock said in reference to the then-14-year-old Olsen twins: “If there’s grass on the field, play ball!”

In October, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem ranted that the NFL “sucks,” and “we’ll win, and God will bless us, and we’ll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day, and they won’t be able to sleep at night.”

However, despite originally celebrating plans for a large ICE presence at the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium tonight, Noem’s agents are no longer set to be in action at the event.

Just one week before his Super Bowl halftime show, Bad Bunny made history by winning Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Mas Fotos, which is sung entirely in Spanish.

Ocasio spoke out against ICE at the Grammys last week, with Noem's agents reportedly having ditched plans to swarm the Super Bowl. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A

During his acceptance speech for Best Música Urbana Album earlier in the evening, the artist said: “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out. We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens – we’re humans.