    Former President of Brazil, Infamous Vax Naysayer May Have Taken COVID Shot: Gov. Officials

    Katie Hawkinson

    Jair Bolsonaro arrives to a meeting in Brasilia, Brazil

    Adriano Machado/Reuters

    Jair Bolsonaro—former President of Brazil and infamous COVID-19 vaccine critic—may have received a shot for the virus in 2021, according to documents reviewed by the Brazil comptroller general’s office. The office said that while Bolsonaro’s vaccine card was provided by the country’s health ministry, it is possible the document could have been altered. “The record exists, that's as much as we know,” comptroller general’s office head Vinicius Carvalho told CNN Brazil. Throughout the pandemic, Bolsonaro minimized the need for a COVID-19 vaccine and said he would never get the jab, despite falling ill with the virus in 2020.

