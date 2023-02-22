CHEAT SHEET
Former Trump Ambassador Backs Ron DeSantis for President
A one-time ambassador in Donald Trump’s administration has decided to ditch his former boss in favor of backing rival Ron DeSantis to be the next president after losing patience with Trump’s “name-calling.” Don Tapia, who served as Trump’s ambassador to Jamaica between 2019 and 2021, has also donated over $50,000 to DeSantis’ re-election bid and has thrown two fundraisers for the Florida governor. Former electrical company executive Tapia previously donated six-figure sums to Trump’s presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020, but is now all-in on DeSantis if he chooses to run for the White House. Speaking about Trump to Politico, Tapia said: “The name-calling has turned a lot of people off. Let me tell you, we don’t like that.”