Former Trump Spokesman Testifies Before Florida Grand Jury in Documents Case
RELUCTANT WITNESS
A political ally and former spokesman for Donald Trump has testified before a grand jury in the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents. Taylor Budowich, who now heads a pro-Trump super PAC, arrived at the court in Miami on Wednesday morning, CNN reported—and he wasn’t happy about having to dish on his former boss. Budowich raged at the investigation in a tweet, calling it a “bogus and deeply troubling effort to use the power of government to ‘get’ Trump.” The Florida grand jury, whose role in the investigation only recently came to light, has been hearing testimony in the case looking into whether Trump broke the law in his handling of classified documents, including those he brought from the White House to his Florida estate. It’s expected to wrap up shortly, with possible indictments looming.