‘PERSONALITY REASONS’
Former U.K. Ambassador Leak: Trump Scrapped Iran Nuclear Deal to ‘Spite Obama’
New leaked emails published by the Daily Mail show that Kim Darroch, the former U.K. Ambassador to the U.S., accused President Donald Trump of “diplomatic vandalism” in scrapping the Iran nuclear deal. Darroch accused Trump of using “personality reasons” to scrap the deal just to “spite Obama.” The ambassador wrote the emails in 2018 after Boris Johnson, then foreign secretary and currently frontrunner to become the next U.K. prime minister, unsuccessfully urged Trump to stick with the Iran deal. Darroch was forced to resign his post last week after Trump grew outraged over an earlier batch of leaked cables that insulted him. The Daily Mail published the new leaks despite a warning from Scotland Yard that the publication of government documents “could be a criminal matter.”