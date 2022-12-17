Former Vikings Defensive Coordinator Died From Alcohol Abuse

CHEAT SHEET
The medical examiner has released the cause of death for former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, who was found in his home on Halloween: alcohol abuse. Zimmer, who was the son of the Vikings’ head coach Mike Zimmer, was just 38 when he died. The Hennepin County medical examiner says the culprit was “complications of chronic ethanol use disorder” but was not more specific about those complications. Both the elder and younger Zimmers were fired by the Vikings after the 2021 season, and Adam was working as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals when he died.