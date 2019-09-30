CHEAT SHEET
Four "Extremely Dangerous" Male Inmates Escape from Ohio Jail
A manhunt is underway for one “extremely dangerous” male inmate after four prisoners overpowered two female prison guards to escape a Gallia County jail in Ohio Sunday. Three men were apprehended early Monday, but the fourth man remains at large. The men, aged 24 to 40, used a homemade weapon and forced a secured door open, according to CNN, which reports that the individual jail cells were not locked to make room for more inmates. The escapees were able to steal a car from one of the correctional officers, which they then ditched for a different car, likely belonging to someone waiting for them. One of the inmates had previously escaped the same jail, Sheriff Matt Champlin told reporters.