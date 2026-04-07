Fox Anchor Claims Trump ‘Does Not Bluff’ as Deadlines Pile Up

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner urged viewers to take President Donald Trump’s threat to completely kill off the Iranian people seriously.

Faulker claimed Tuesday that the president is serious after repeatedly warning he could unleash the full force of the U.S. military if Tehran does not open the Strait of Hormuz to cargo ships. He has set several deadlines, with the most recent one being 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Despite his previous deadlines coming and going, Faulker insisted that this time was different.

“It is widely known President Trump does not bluff,” Faulkner said before kicking off her show, The Faulkner Focus, on Tuesday.

Faulker declined to mention Trump's TACO tendencies. Faulkner Focus/ Fox News

“Support him, or you don’t. Either way, it is widely known President Trump does not bluff. That 8:00 p.m. Eastern deadline for Iran’s regime is a reality at this hour. Agree to America’s terms or face mass destruction,” she said.

At the start of her show, Faulker said: “Iran is on the clock to make a deal with the United States or possibly face obliteration of key infrastructure sites.”

“President Trump today turning up the pressure on Iran while also remaining open to diplomacy. That’s his tactic. It works,” she asserted. “His deadline just hours away now.”

She then shared Trump’s Truth Social post, but neglected to read the “a whole civilization will die tonight” part of the threat.

Faulkner did not mention the craziest part of Trump's latest threat, in which he said he would wipe out the Iranian people. Faulkner Focus/ Fox News

Her assertion that Trump will follow through on his crazed threat comes as his Tuesday evening deadline is the fourth ultimatum Trump has given Iran since launching his unauthorized war on Feb. 28.

The president had given Iran Monday, April 6, to reopen the Strait, a deadline which he insisted was “final,” after twice extending it. But that came and went without any real action from the commander-in-chief.

On Tuesday morning, Trump once again promised to unleash Hell on Iran, this time going as far as to say he was prepared to wipe out its entire population “never to be brought back.”

Trump said he didn’t “want that to happen, but it probably will.”

“Maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?” he added.

The president launched into a full-blown genocide level threat against Iran in his Truth Social Post. Truth Social/ Donald Trump

He signed off his post with “God Bless the Great People of Iran,” despite having vowed to kill off the Iranian population entirely at the start of his threat.

His crazed Tuesday morning threat followed his profanity-ridden Truth Social post on Easter Sunday, in which Trump said he would target civilian infrastructure if Tehran does not reopen the Strait.

He ordered Iran to “open the F---in’ Strait” or “be living in Hell,” signing off his threat with “Praise be to Allah,” on the holiest day of the Christian faith.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

In a follow-up post, he said, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”

Last month, he reversed course on his threats to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants just hours before his self-imposed 48-hour deadline to open the Strait was about to pass.