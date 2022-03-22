‘Fox & Friends’ Thanks Pentagon Spox for Helping Rescue Injured Fox Reporter
‘GOD BLESS YOU FOR THAT’
The hosts of Fox News morning show Fox & Friends heaped praise on Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Tuesday for the Department of Defense’s role in rescuing Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall from war-torn Ukraine. Last week, Hall was severely injured when his vehicle was struck by incoming fire near Kyiv, killing Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and freelance producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova. The network later revealed that Hall, who is now recovering at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, was evacuated from the region with the assistance of volunteer group Save Our Allies, the Pentagon, and Ukrainian and Polish military forces. “Thank you. God bless you for that,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt declared. Brian Kilmeade further told Kirby that “you didn’t help a little, you helped a lot” after the spokesman said the department was “very glad to be able to help get” Hall the care he needs. “Again, we, unfortunately, as I think you all know, we are all too familiar with these kinds of injuries,” Kirby added. “So, again, it was our honor to be able to help and, again, we just want to see him get home safe and sound and get back to his family.” While not specifying the extent of Hall’s injuries, the network has said that the reporter is in good spirits and is currently receiving medical care.