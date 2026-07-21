Fox Host’s NSFW Line Bombs in Front of Co-Hosts

Fox News host and purported late-night “comedian” Greg Gutfeld’s apparent joke about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her “behind” fell flat on Monday.

Gutfeld, 61, couldn’t resist talking about the 36-year-old New York Democrat’s body after a speech she gave in which she used the word “behind” several times in rapid succession.

“We cannot afford to leave Tennessee behind. We cannot afford to leave Kentucky behind, Alabama behind, Mississippi behind, Georgia behind, South Carolina behind,” Ocasio-Cortez said Friday in Memphis at a rally for congressional candidate Justin Pearson.

AOC has been the subject of sexualized comments on Fox News before. Jonathan Bachman/REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

On The Five, Gutfeld read those words back again.

“She mentions ‘behind’ six times, and all I’m thinking about is her behind!” he said emphatically.

The response by the four other panelists was underwhelming. Of the group, one of the men chuckled quietly.

Gutfeld's latest odd comment about AOC occurred Monday, to limited approval. Fox News

After turning to his colleagues and pausing a moment, Gutfeld plowed ahead.

That type of line about Ocasio-Cortez isn’t out of the ordinary for Gutfeld, who is married with one child. In 2024, he mused about her sex life.

“And I think this is why she is so pro-illegal immigration: she is projecting her secret desires for young, virile men who are coming here in droves, and she is stuck with pajama boy, and it’s driving her crazy,” Gutfeld said, referring to her fiancé, whom she met as an undergrad at Boston University. “These Trump supporters—men, MMA fighters—drives her nuts.”

Gutfeld isn’t the only Fox host to make an unsolicited sexual comment about Ocasio-Cortez.

Last October, amid a spat between Ocasio-Cortez and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Jesse Watters said she wanted to “sleep with” Miller. Watters, who got divorced in 2019 after a reported affair with current wife Emma DiGiovine, then told her about “high value” men.

Ocasio-Cortez has rejected Jesse Watters' invitation to be on his show. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“Men who are high value men like Stephen Miller take risks, they’re brave, they’re unafraid, they’re confident, and they’re on a mission,” Watters, 48, said on The Five. “And they have younger wives with beautiful children.”

On that episode, Gutfeld made another comment about Ocasio-Cortez that didn’t quite land.