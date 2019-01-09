Fox News Contributor: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Should Say ‘Thank You’ to ICE for Removing Thousands of ‘Criminals’ From NYC
Former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) during a segment of Fox & Friends Wednesday, arguing the new congresswoman should “thank” ICE agents for removing “criminals” from the streets of New York City instead of her criticizing the agency for alleged human-rights abuses. “I mean every time she opens her mouth she’s wrong. I mean, supposedly she went to college in Boston. She must be an embarrassment to that institution,” Homan said, according to a clip spotted by liberal watchdog Media Matters for America. “She needs to do her homework. First of all, no child died in ICE custody, that was a different agency, that was the Border Patrol,” he continued. “And they did everything they could to save that child’s life, all right? That child was in bad shape.”
Homan then pivoted to defend ICE. “When you talk about human-rights violations, does she realize that ICE has arrested and removed hundreds of human-rights violators from this country, including Nazis and people that commit war crimes in certain parts of Europe? We actually arrest a lot of human-rights violators. And she ought to be saying thank you, she’s from New York. ICE agents have arrested and removed thousands of criminals from the streets of New York that were released from sanctuary jails that she supports.” Homan did not offer any evidence to support the claim that ICE agents had arrested “thousands” from New York’s streets—and as The Daily Beast previously reported, the evidence has consistently shown that immigrants commit less violent crime than native-born Americans. But Homan continued undeterred: “So, a thank you would be nice, rather than misinformation that she always puts out.”