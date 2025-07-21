Fox News Contributor Savages Tulsi Gabbard in Scathing Op-Ed

A Fox News contributor ripped Tulsi Gabbard’s “misleading” attack on members of the Obama administration over its investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

National Review contributing editor Andrew McCarthy took issue Monday with the Director of National Intelligence’s claim that Obama’s team engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy” after the 2016 election to fabricate claims of Russian election meddling in order to damage Trump’s presidency.

McCarthy began by commenting that there’s “good reason to wonder” whether Gabbard speaks with other intelligence officials in the Trump administration, or even reads CIA reports, because when it comes to that agency’s findings on Russian interference, “no new light is shed on this episode by Gabbard’s email disclosures.”

Gabbard alleged a "treasonous conspiracy" to harm Trump's presidency. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Gabbard’s posts, he added, were “unsurprisingly...accompanied by an overwrought and misleading press release rather than an analytical report.”

“Perhaps that is because Gabbard’s intelligence community peer, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, did issue an analytical report just a few days earlier that contradicts Gabbard’s implication that there was no evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election,” continued the Fox News contributor.

“The public position of President Trump and his most ardent supporters — the position that Gabbard reiterates — is that Russiagate was a total hoax, a complete fabrication by Democrats, without a shred of truth to it, concocted to undermine his presidency," McCarthy went on. “This has always been a foolish stance.”

McCarthy, who authored the book Ball of Collusion: The Plot to Rig an Election and Destroy a Presidency, notes that Russia has “habitually tries to influence American politics.”

McCarthy wondered if Gabbard reads reports generated by the CIA under John Radcliffe (right). Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Yet Gabbard’s “frivolous” post Friday—which came as the president is mired ever deeper in the Jeffrey Epstein controversy—was still enough for Trump to seize on. The 79-year-old did so in characteristic fashion: by posting a bizarre AI video of Obama being arrested in the Oval Office.

The president, himself a convicted felon, also spent the weekend fantasizing about other Democrats serving prison time.