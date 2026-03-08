Fox Busted Repeatedly Covering Up Trump’s Insult to War Dead

Fox News was skewered for using old footage instead of airing Trump’s real conduct at Saturday’s dignified transfer.

On Sunday, after Fox News aired clips from a dignified transfer from December 2025 and presented them as being from the day prior, Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Griff Jenkins was forced to address the move.

Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Airing the old footage—which also happened on the network on a different program the day before—happened after immediate bipartisan rage over Trump’s decision to wear a baseball cap to the solemn event on Saturday.

“We want to acknowledge a mistake made earlier on our program,” Jenkins, 55, said. “During our coverage of yesterday’s dignified transfer, we inadvertently aired video from an older dignified transfer instead of the ceremony that took place yesterday.”

Donald Trump wore a blue suit and white baseball cap for Saturday's dignified transfer, but Fox & Friends aired footage of him from a ceremony last year. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“We deeply regret the error, and extend our respect and condolences to the service members’ families. We honor the sacrifice of those six American heroes,” Jenkins continued, before listing the fallen service members. The Daily Beast has contacted Fox News for comment.

Fox News also aired the older, hat-free footage of Trump the day prior at 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, shortly after the transfer occurred, when other stations were airing footage from the day. As The Big Weekend Show host Tomi Lahren said that there was no way to discuss the dignified transfer without “extreme sorrow and heartbreak,” footage of Trump from last year played.

The ceremony held at Dover AFB on Saturday saw the return of six U.S. soldiers killed in Kuwait as a result of Trump’s war with Iran, and was attended by Donald and Melania, alongside JD and Usha Vance.

Those service members were Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39; Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20; Major Jeffrey R. O’Brien, 45; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54, of the 103rd Sustainment Command.

On Fox & Friends Weekend, co-hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy and Charles Hurt sat while Jenkins briefly described the event, with footage showing Trump wearing a black overcoat, black leather gloves, and a burgundy tie. The footage was labeled “Dover AFB, Saturday” on the chyron.

The studio was quickly called out for misrepresenting the transfer, with their chosen footage actually coming from a dignified transfer held on December 17, 2025, for two US National Guard members and a US civilian killed in Syria. The X account Bad Fox Graphics is credited with flagging the video swap first.

Bad Fox Graphics shared a clip in which Fox News broadcast old footage as Saturday's dignified transfer. Screenshot/Bad Fox Graphics/X

In actuality, Trump wore a blue suit and bright red tie on Saturday, and broke etiquette by wearing a white-and-gold “USA” baseball cap—available to purchase for $55 from his own profit-based MAGA merch line.

The president was branded a “disgusting little man” by California Gov. Gavin Newsom for wearing the cap to honor the fallen soldiers, all of whom were killed by an Iranian strike in Kuwait on Sunday, March 1.

Unfortunately, Trump’s lax attitude toward military etiquette seems to mirror his wider thoughts about the loss of life of U.S. soldiers.

When Trump first revealed—without Congressional approval—that he had launched “major combat operations” in Iran, he also suggested that he expected U.S. service members to fall.

Griff Jenkins called the misrepresentation a 'mistake,' after Trump faced heavy criticism for breaking etiquette while honoring the six service members killed in Kuwait. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

In his initial 4:00 a.m. Truth Social video last week, Trump ventured that the “lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties.” The MAGA leader added: “That often happens in war.”