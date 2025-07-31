Fox News Host Roasted for Bizarre Trump-Inspired ‘Rule for Men’

Fox News host Jesse Watters has revealed his latest Trump-inspired “rule” for men.

Reacting to a clip of Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey losing his temper on the Senate floor this week as he raged at colleagues for being “complicit” in the Trump administration’s agenda, Watters quipped that Democrats are “turning on each other like the Real Housewives” and displayed a graphic of Booker dressed as Spartacus.

The host then dropped some sage wisdom on his audience in the form of another entry in his list of bizarre rules he expects “real” men to follow.

“Rules for men: Control your emotions,” Watters said. “You never see Trump lose his cool—even when they arrested him and put him on trial.”

Losing his cool has been the hallmark of Trump’s second term, whether it be his infamous Oval Office meltdown against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, dropping the f-bomb on the White House lawn as he ripped into Iran and Israel for not knowing “what the f--- they’re doing,” or his many late night, all-caps posting sprees on Truth Social.

“Trump never loses his cool?” one user wrote on X. “@JesseBWatters must’ve missed the all-caps meltdowns, the table-pounding depositions, and the tantrums over toilets. If that’s stoicism, I’m the Queen of England.”

“Just tell Trump he really lost the 2020 election,” another quipped.

President Donald Trump lost his temper with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during an infamous meeting in the Oval Office in February. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“He never throws ketchup at the wall either,” added another, referring to the infamous incident in the White House where Trump threw plates at the wall when he was angry at former Attorney General Bill Barr, leaving ketchup streaming down the wall.

“Jesse Watters still giving rules for men,” another wrote on X. “I don’t need rules but this is the last guy I’d consult about what manliness is supposed to be.

“Rules for men: Don’t listen to Jesse Watters,” another commentator chimed in. “He has no idea what he’s talking about.”

Watters: Rules for men, control your emotions. You never see trump lose his cool. Even when they arrested him pic.twitter.com/6BePVExDGs — Acyn (@Acyn) July 31, 2025

Watters’ segment is the latest installment in his increasingly bizarre “rules for men.”

“I have rules for men,” the host said back in March. “They’re just funny; they’re not that serious. Like, you don’t eat soup in public. You don’t cross your legs. And you don’t drink from a straw. And one of the reasons you don’t drink from a straw is the way your lips purse. It’s very effeminate.”

Reacting to a clip of Gov. Tim Walz drinking a milkshake during the 2024 campaign, he added: “His excuse was, ‘Well, I was drinking a milkshake.’ Again, you shouldn’t be drinking a milkshake. Milkshakes are for kids.”

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mike Meadows, testified during the January 6th Committee, revealing the now-infamous scene of President Donald Trump throwing plates in at the White House. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Watters also claimed that real men “don’t wave simultaneously with two hands.”

“We wave with one hand, not both hands at the same time,” he added.

Following his remarks, pictures of the Fox News host drinking from a straw on live TV soon were widely mocked on social media. Several pictures of Trump drinking from straws also surfaced.