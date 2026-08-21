Fox News Panel Derails in Trainwreck Natalie Harp Clash

A Fox News debate grew contentious Thursday when a Democrat criticized a conservative commentator for “pearl clutching” about Jon Ossoff calling out Donald Trump’s bond with Natalie Harp.

On Special Report, ex-congressman Patrick Murphy and right-wing radio host Hugh Hewitt went at it over the Georgia senator calling attention to Harp at an Atlanta rally last Sunday.

“[Trump] doesn’t want to do the job,” Ossoff, 39, told the crowd. “He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

Ossoff’s comments about Harp, the 35-year-old former right-wing TV host who makes $150,000 annually as the 80-year-old president’s executive assistant, reportedly struck a nerve inside the White House. Also complaining were right-wing commentators like Scott Jennings and Megyn Kelly.

When asked on Fox about how some establishment figures in the Democratic Party may be hesitant to “go low” in attacking Trump, Murphy said he didn’t see the problem.

“I think Jon Ossoff is his own man, and I think there are a lot of folks in the White House that have their panties in a bunch because the truth hurts,” the former under secretary of the Army in the Obama administration said. “And that’s what Jon Ossoff said. The truth hurts, and I think there are a lot of folks that are relooking at what’s going on right now and not happy about it, I’ll say that.”

Hewitt and Murphy argued about the significance of Ossoff's comment about Harp and Trump traveling together. Fox News

Hewitt, a Reagan White House official and the ex-head of the Richard Nixon Foundation, disagreed.

“What Patrick just said—and I’ve got to correct him—is not [true],” Hewitt, 70, said. “Natalie Harp is absolutely above board. Jon Ossoff, what he said was repulsive. He had been repudiated by David Axelrod and other serious Democrats. He should apologize—”

Murphy, 52, jumped in.

Harp has devotedly written to Trump that he is her "Guardian and Protector." Ken Cedeno/Reuters

“Time out. Hugh: President Trump left his secretary of state and his secretary of the treasury back in Turkey to take a different plane,” Murphy said, alluding to the president’s sneaky trip out of the country last month amid an Iranian threat.

Trump was brought from Air Force One to another plane in a catering container, joined by Harp, Director of Oval Office operations Walt Nauta, and Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, among others, the Washington Post reported. Not included were Secretary of State Marco Rubio or Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Hewitt shot back: “Natalie Harp has not had any relationship with the president. It’s disgusting... To insinuate that is disgusting!”

“He didn’t say that!” Murphy said, as the pair talked over each other. “He just said he went on a plane with her. Listen, I know you’re clutching your pearls, but it’s a little rich after the last ten years.”

Hewitt then asked Murphy, “Do you think it’s true?”

After Murphy declined to respond, Hewitt said, “No, you don’t. You know it’s a lie by Ossoff.”

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