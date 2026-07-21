European Country Bans Social Media for Kids Under 15
France has become the first country in the European Union to ban children under 15 from using social media after lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the measure on Tuesday. The legislation, championed by French President Emmanuel Macron, is expected to take effect when the new school year begins this fall after he signs it into law. Macron hailed the vote on X, declaring that “social media will be banned for children under 15 starting this school year,” and has argued that children’s brains and emotions “are not for sale” to tech platforms and their recommendation algorithms. The law also prohibits advertising social media to children (including promotions by influencers), and requires ads for social platforms to carry the warning: “Dangerous products for children under 15.” France’s digital regulator, Arcom, will oversee enforcement, though officials have yet to explain exactly how platforms will verify users’ ages. The move follows similar restrictions introduced in Australia and planned measures in several other countries, but makes France the first member of the European Union to enact such a ban.