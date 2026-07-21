World Cup Winner Shows Off Controversial Rebrand of Trump’s Slogan

France has become the first country in the European Union to ban children under 15 from using social media after lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the measure on Tuesday. The legislation, championed by French President Emmanuel Macron, is expected to take effect when the new school year begins this fall after he signs it into law. Macron hailed the vote on X, declaring that “social media will be banned for children under 15 starting this school year,” and has argued that children’s brains and emotions “are not for sale” to tech platforms and their recommendation algorithms. The law also prohibits advertising social media to children (including promotions by influencers), and requires ads for social platforms to carry the warning: “Dangerous products for children under 15.” France’s digital regulator, Arcom, will oversee enforcement, though officials have yet to explain exactly how platforms will verify users’ ages. The move follows similar restrictions introduced in Australia and planned measures in several other countries, but makes France the first member of the European Union to enact such a ban.
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- 1European Country Bans Social Media for Kids Under 15ANTI-SOCIALThe law also bars advertising social media to children.
- 2World Cup Winner Wears Controversial Rebrand of MAGA SloganM.S.G.A??MAGA seems to think that Torres’ alleged mockery was a tribute to the president.
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- 3‘Godzilla’ Child Star Dies at 19GONE TOO SOONThe actress who played Jia in two MonsterVerse films died after a car crash in Maryland, her father said.
- 4Hollywood Star Sparks Backlash With Press Tour AccessoryANCIENT DRAMAArchaeologists accused the star’s styling team of turning looted antiquities into Hollywood accessories.
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- 5Ryanair Passenger Sucked Out Window Breaks His SilenceNOT FLYING EVER AGAINThe survivor says he now suffers panic attacks whenever he hears an airplane after the terrifying midair ordeal.
- 6Missing Plane Mystery Finally Solved in Stunning DiscoveryCLOSUREIt took seven decades to find the final resting place of 52 people.
- 7Jaw-Dropping Price of Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Item RevealedWHAT A STEAL...This souvenir sold for seven figures in a bidding war.
- 8Cruise Virus Nightmare Takes Down a Third of Its PassengersSINKING FEELINGThe voyage of a lifetime has been hit by a wave of “abdominal cramps” and “vomiting.”
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- 9United Flight Forced Into Emergency Landing at Military BaseDON’T MIND US!Strong winds and low fuel created a perfect storm.
- 10Garlic Powder Recalled Due to Bacterial ContaminationNOT SO HEAVENLYBacillus cereus is linked to diarrhea and nausea and can even spread through organs.
World Cup Winner Shows Off Controversial Rebrand of Trump’s Slogan
Spanish soccer player Ferran Torres wore a “Make Spain Great Again” red hat during the team’s homecoming parade on Monday. The 26-year-old forward, who plays for FC Barcelona, led Spain to their World Cup victory against the Argentinian reigning champs on Sunday with an overtime goal in the 106th minute. Torres and his teammates were celebrating their win amongst thousands of fans in their country’s capital, Madrid, on Monday when Torres posted a video to his Instagram story wearing the hat and cheering with the crowd. Torres has not confirmed whether his hat was a mockery or a tribute to the president, though reactions are split. “Are the leftists foaming at the mouth in rage?” one user posted to X. “You have to go out, touch grass and talk to people more if you can’t see this is 100% a joke on Trump’s expense,” another user wrote on Reddit. While some of the finalists snubbed the president during the presentation of medals, Torres shook his hand.
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Kaylee Hottle, the deaf actress who won over audiences as Jia in the Godzilla franchise, has died after a car crash in Maryland. She was 19. Her father, Joshua Hottle, confirmed the news to TMZ, saying his daughter was involved in a serious crash early Tuesday morning and that officials later told him her heart stopped on the way to the hospital. Joshua Hottle also shared the devastating news in an emotional livestream conducted in American Sign Language, explaining that he was flying from Texas to claim his daughter’s body. Hottle made her feature-film debut in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, playing Jia, the young deaf girl who communicated with Kong through sign language, before reprising the role in 2024’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. A member of a multigenerational deaf family, Hottle began acting in commercials as a child and later appeared in an episode of Magnum P.I. Her death comes just as her career was beginning to gain momentum.
Zendaya is facing criticism after wearing earrings fashioned from ancient Iranian artifacts while promoting Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in London. The gold pieces date to around 700 BC and are believed to be linked to the Ziwiye hoard, a cache of antiquities discovered in northwestern Iran in the 1940s that was later looted and dispersed into museums and private collections. Archaeologists and art historians condemned the decision to use the artifacts as red-carpet jewelry, arguing that culturally significant objects with possible spiritual importance should not be treated as fashion accessories. One expert described the move as “hijacking” Iran’s cultural heritage, while another said the earrings had been stripped of their historical meaning. The jewelry belongs to London dealer Barron London, which said the pieces were legally acquired and loaned to celebrate the artistry of ancient Persian goldsmiths and not for commercial purposes. The controversy comes as Western institutions continue to face scrutiny over their possession and display of disputed cultural artifacts.
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The Ryanair passenger whose head and shoulders were sucked out of a shattered aircraft window says the terrifying ordeal still haunts him and that he now suffers panic attacks whenever he hears an airplane. Ljubiša Karović, 61, said he had been asleep on the flight from Thessaloniki, Greece, to Memmingen, Germany, when he was jolted awake by “a massive bang like a bomb.” “I had blood all over me,” he recalled, adding that he relives the experience every time he closes his eyes and is no longer willing to fly. Karović said the incident has left him “at rock bottom” mentally and struggling to function, while his injuries, including damage to his head, eye, ear, burns, and temporary paralysis on one side of his body, have left him uncertain whether he will ever fully recover. The horror unfolded after part of the aircraft’s engine broke apart and smashed through the window beside his seat. His wife, Svetlana Grković, held onto his legs until other passengers helped pull him back inside before the Ryanair flight returned safely to Thessaloniki.
Missing plane Clipper Endeavor has been found 2,000 feet below sea level. Research by the Discovery Channel used a cutting-edge underwater drone last month to locate the wreck of the doomed Pan Am Flight 256, which went missing after taking off from Puerto Rico in 1952. A total of 69 passengers and crew were flying to what is now JFK Airport in New York City for Good Friday when it lost both of its right engines. Just nine minutes later, the plane went down, and with no pre-flight safety briefing about how to exit the aircraft in an emergency, 52 people lost their lives. Researchers told Today that the wreckage was “really out of reach in 1952, and it really took until now for the technology to catch up and reach down.” The crash has a lasting impact 74 years on, with Today reporting that shortly after, cabin crew safety briefings were introduced at the start of every flight.
The lightsaber from The Empire Strikes Back with Luke Skywalker’s severed hand attached sold at auction for $3.75 million. The infamous lightsaber was used by the Jedi during the climax of the second film in the Star Wars series. Darth Vader corners Skywalker on Cloud City, slices off his hand, and makes the iconic confession: “I am your father.” The iconic item was sold at Heritage Auctions Hollywood & Entertainment Signature auction and was announced Monday as the highest-bid Star Wars prop ever sold. Alongside the lightsaber, the Hollywood Entertainment Signature auction sold the Wicked Witch of the West’s hat from the original 1939 Wizard of Oz for $550,000, and Willy Wonka’s top hat from the original 1971 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory for $350,000.
Almost a third of passengers aboard a scenic National Geographic cruise off the coast of Alaska have come down with a grim gastrointestinal infection. Health officials at the Centers for Disease Control confirmed Tuesday that 18 of the Sea Bird vessel’s total 62 passengers are suffering from “abdominal cramps” and “vomiting.” It’s the third such outbreak aboard the 152-foot-long vessel in as many months. Officials identified norovirus as the cause of cases during the prior two voyages. The CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program is “remotely monitoring the situation, including review of the ship’s outbreak response and sanitation procedures,” the agency has said. This has included asking those infected to supply “stool or vomitus samples,” which are now “pending confirmatory testing.” It comes amid the rapid spread of “explosive diarrhea” across the United States due to an outbreak of the parasite cyclosporiasis.
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A United Airlines plane has been forced to land at a military base in Arizona. The 25-year-old jet, which had 160 people onboard, was on its way from Houston to Phoenix when a storm forced the pilot to put it down on a non-commercial runway. Phoenix Sky Harbor had been under a ground stop due to the thunderstorm late Monday, meaning that while planes could take off, many were not allowed to land, 12 News reports. Pilots had to either wait for conditions to clear or find an alternative place to land, and for the United pilot, the best option was Luke Air Force Base in Glendale. The station reports that the Boeing 737 had minimal fuel and was unable to circle, so it was forced to take the unusual step. In a radio conversation with Phoenix air traffic control obtained by 12 News, the pilot is asked how much fuel and how many people are onboard. “OK, we have 160 people onboard… they’re telling me that I cannot land at [nearby airport] Goodyear. Not suitable for our aircraft. Where else would you suggest going, sir?” The controller then ran through the options, saying at one stage, “There’s Luke Air Force Base… but that’s… an Air Force base… if you’re an emergency, you’re an emergency.” The pilot then responds, saying, “Let’s do Luke Air Force Base.”
Garlic powder jars are being recalled in Canada due to a potential bacterial contamination linked to diarrhea and nausea. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced the recall on July 15 over concerns that Heavenly Spices garlic powder may have been infected with Bacillus cereus. “Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product,” the agency alerted. The bacteria are linked with symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pains that can last around two days. If left untreated, Bacillus cereus can spread through the body into different organs. The jars were sold at Dollarama stores throughout Canada, a discount retail chain that sells household goods at fixed prices up to five dollars. The affected products were marked with an identification number of RA-82337.