Boy, 14, Run Over and Killed in France After Morocco World Cup Game
‘VIOLENT COLLISION’
A teenage boy in France was killed after being run over by a car on Wednesday night as clashes broke out across the country in the wake of France’s World Cup semifinal win over Morocco. The victim, 14, was taken to a hospital after he was hit in the southern city of Montpellier but died shortly afterward, according to the Hérault police. Police said they were looking for the driver after the car was found abandoned close to where the “violent collision” took place. Witnesses said soccer fans had tried to grab a French flag hanging from the vehicle’s window before the driver drove off at high speed, hitting two teenagers in the process. Other incidents after the game, which France won 2-0, were reported in cities including Paris, Marseille, and Nice, with a total of 262 arrests made across the country, authorities said.