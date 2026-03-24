Frantic Trump, 79, Melts Down in 2 A.M. Truth Social Tirade

Donald Trump combined two of his favorite grievances in a frantic early-morning social media post.

In a Truth Social rant posted just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, the 79-year-old president complained about hot-button issues surrounding his beloved SAVE Act and his hardline immigration policies.

“Democrats are desperate to keep illegals, no matter how bad or dangerous they may be, in the Country. They want them to VOTE! That’s why they are fighting so hard to neutralize ICE. We will fight them all the way, and WIN,” Trump wrote.

The president was up at 1:58 a.m. ranting on social media. Screengrab/Truth Social

The extremely rare issue of non-U.S. citizens voting in federal elections is one reason Trump has been desperately pushing the Senate to pass the “Safeguard American Voter Eligibility” Act.

The bill would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and would largely eliminate mail-in ballots in elections. The legislation also calls for banning transgender women from women’s sports and prohibiting gender-affirming surgeries for minors.

As it stands, the SAVE Act has virtually no chance of clearing the Senate. All Democrats in the chamber have said they will vote against it, meaning the bill will not reach the 60-vote threshold needed to pass.

There is also little appetite to scrap the filibuster so the SAVE Act could pass with a simple majority in the GOP-controlled Senate, a point Senate Majority Leader John Thune has tried to make clear to Trump.

Critics have raised concerns that Trump’s push for stricter voter ID rules in a country where nearly half of residents do not own passports could be an attempt to meddle in the 2026 midterms, where Republicans are widely expected to suffer heavy losses.

Trump has threatened to stop signing any legislation unless Congress pass his SAVE Act. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

On Monday, Trump urged Republicans to work through the upcoming Easter recess to pass the SAVE Act.

“You don’t have to take a fast vote. Don’t worry about Easter, going home. In fact, make this one for Jesus,” Trump told a roundtable event in Memphis, Tennessee.

ICE agents were ordered to deploy to airports to help fill TSA staffing gaps across the country. Eduardo Munoz/Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Trump has become obsessed with the idea that non-U.S. citizens vote in elections, despite there being hardly any examples of it actually occurring

In 2025, the Michigan Department of State found just 15 instances of non-U.S. citizens voting in the 2024 presidential election, which amounts to just 0.00028 percent of the more than 5.7 million ballots cast.

Another swing state, Georgia, identified just 20 noncitizens who had registered to vote during an October 2024 audit of 8.2 million registered voters.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has also faced widespread criticism for the aggressive tactics used by ICE while carrying out the president’s hardline immigration and deportation policies.

Scrutiny of ICE intensified after Trump made the bizarre decision to send federal immigration agents to airports across the country to help deal with long lines and hours-long wait times as thousands of unpaid Transportation Security Administration employees call out from work during a partial government shutdown.