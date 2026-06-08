Frantic Trump’s Alarming Sleep Habit Exposed in Overnight Meltdown

Donald Trump’s obsession with false suggestions that the California elections are “rigged” is affecting his sleep pattern.

The 79-year-old woke up early on Monday morning to spout election fraud conspiracy theories, a matter of hours after doing so late on Sunday night.

In a typically deranged Truth Social post, Trump wrote “No way this could have happened. Rigged Election!” while sharing a Decision Desk HQ projection about how Democrat Nithya Raman had beaten MAGA reality TV star Spencer Pratt to the second run-off spot in the Los Angeles mayoral election after several days of mail-in ballot counting. Other counts say it’s still too early to call.

The 5:25 a.m. ET post arrived just over six hours after the president made an ominous Truth Social post at 11:02 p.m. ET on Sunday, warning that there will be “great trouble and consternation” if the Republican candidates lose the high-profile California elections.

Donald Trump did not provide any evidence for his claim about Democrat Nithya Raman advancing in the Los Angeles mayoral run-off. Truth Social/Donald Trump

The Daily Beast previously reported a worrying trend of how often the president posts on Truth Social between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., showing there were only five days in April when the president could have had a full night’s sleep.

Trump has spent several days trying to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the Los Angeles mayoral and California gubernatorial primaries while railing against his old nemesis, mail-in ballots. Trump voted by mail in a Florida special election in March.

Donald Trump supported "The Hills" star Spencer Pratt in his bid to become the mayor of Los Angeles. Daniel Cole/Reuters

California has a long history of vote counting continuing for days beyond Election Day because of the high number of late-arriving mail and drop-off ballots.

With 87 percent of votes counted in the Los Angeles mayoral all-party primary, Raman was declared by Decision Desk HQ as the second candidate to advance into the run-off at 27 percent, having overtaken Pratt, a former star of The Hills, on just under 27 percent. Los Angeles incumbent Mayor Karen Bass has already advanced to the run-off in the November race.

Trump, who also spent weeks suggesting the only way he would lose the 2020 election would be if it was “rigged” against him, repeated the playbook in a worrying Truth Social post on Sunday night.

“Has anybody been watching the CROOKED Election going on in California,” Trump posted at 11:02 p.m. ET. “Two great Republican Candidates are being cheated, and so is America, which if the Dumocrats are able to fulfill their mission, great trouble and consternation will follow. Watch this ‘Election’ closely!!!”

In response, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office X account—which routinely mocks and ridicules the president—posted: “There isn’t a bigger sore loser in the country. Back to bed grandpa!”

Votes are also still being tallied in California’s primary for the state’s governor.

With 72 percent of the vote counted, former Biden-era Health Secretary Xavier Becerra has advanced, while Republican former TV host Steve Hilton and billionaire Democratic climate activist Tom Steyer are battling it out for the second spot in November’s election.