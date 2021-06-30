Fan Whose Cardboard Sign Caused Horrific Tour de France Crash Is Arrested

CHEAT SHEET
A fan who halted a leg of the Tour de France Saturday has now ridden herself into jail. Police said Wednesday that the fan, a 30-year-old French woman, turned herself into jail, days after authorities called on the public’s help to find her. The woman was caught on camera holding up a cardboard sign for TV outlets to capture, causing a German biker to crash into her. That collision led to a pile-up of bikers, some of whom sustained injuries that forced them to drop out of the race. She’s being accused of involuntary injury and putting others’ lives at risk. She could face a fine of up to 1,500 Euros. On Monday, Tour de France bikers collectively stopped riding in a protest to advocate for safer biking conditions in the race.