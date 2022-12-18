Sam Bankman-Fried Won’t Fight Extradition From Bahamas: Report

Read it at The New York Times
Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly not going to fight extradition from the Bahamas to New York, where he faces an eight-count indictment in federal court. The New York Times reports that the disgraced wunderkind, who presided over the rise and fall of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX from his Caribbean base, is expected to agree to a swift return to the United States when he appears in court on Monday. The 30-year-old ex-billionaire was charged with fraud and campaign finance crimes after FTX imploded into insolvency.