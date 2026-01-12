Fundraiser for ICE Killer Is Busted Spewing Antisemitism

The fundraiser collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars for the ICE agent who killed Renee Nicole Good has been busted spewing antisemitism.

A description for the GiveSendGo account, titled “Stand With Our Brave ICE Hero,” called Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey an “anti-American traitor” and pointed out that he is Jewish—a head-scratching aside that was called out by CNN host Jake Tapper, among many others.

Liz you are linking to a fundraiser that attacks Jacob Frey as an "anti-American traitor" "who is Jewish" pic.twitter.com/Q63eEaYrY6 — Christopher Ingraham🦗 (@_cingraham) January 12, 2026

“But this didn’t happen in a vacuum,” the fundraiser said, continuing, “it’s the direct result of anti-American traitors like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (who is Jewish) fanning the flames of resistance.”

The fundraiser quietly edited out “(who is Jewish)” sometime Monday afternoon. An extra space was hastily left in its place.

I love how someone appears to have deleted it -- but inadvertantly left an extra space there in their haste to change it pic.twitter.com/RaUMn3Or0w — Chris Vanderveen (yep…me) (@chrisvanderveen) January 12, 2026

The Atlantic journalist James Surowiecki called out the antisemitism.

“This ‘preferred method to donate’ to the ICE agent who shot Renee Good calls Jacob Frey an ‘anti-American traitor’ and, even more offensively, makes a point of saying he’s Jewish,” he wrote on X. “Seems like a bad sign when the people raising money for you are Nazis.”

There was no shortage of outrage in the comments of the GiveSendGo fundraiser. X

Neither the fundraiser nor its author, Tom Hennessey, has addressed the edit. X user Mike Nelson pointed out that Hennessey’s X page was making antisemitic posts earlier Monday.

“Notice the pattern? Jews arrive in Australia, flood it with non-Whites. Non-Whites rampage—eventually turning on Jews,” Hennessey’s account posted. “Jews then push new anti-semitism laws aka free speech bans, gun control to disarm Whites, and ban White nationalist groups for noticing.”

💯 — Tom Hennessy (@Tomhennessey69) January 12, 2026

The same page, whose bio describes him as a “White Independent Journalist,” also tweeted a “100” emoji in response to a post praising Adolf Hitler.

The fundraiser for the ICE agent raised approximately $190,000 by Monday afternoon, bringing the total near its goal of $200,000. A GoFundMe set up for Good’s family, including her 6-year-old son, has raised over $1.5 million.

Facebook

Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent receiving the money from GiveSendGo, fired three shots through the windshield and side window of Good’s SUV on Wednesday morning. She was struck in the head and died at the scene.

Ross’s use of deadly force has been widely condemned by officials, including Mayor Frey, but has been defended by President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and other top Trump officials as being justified.