First Funerals Held for Student Victims of Michigan State University Shooting
STUDENTS HONORED
Funerals for the victims of the Michigan State University shooting on Feb. 13 began this weekend. Brian Fraser, 20, was honored by family and friends Grosse Point Farms—a suburb of Detroit—Saturday afternoon. “He’s one of those charismatic, smiling, humorous, good-natured young men that is hard not to like,” Father Jim Bilot said at Fraser’s funeral, according to the Associated Press. Meanwhile, mourners also gathered just a few miles away to remember and honor 20-year-old Alexandria Verner. The third victim, Arielle Anderson, will be remembered at a funeral scheduled for next week. The five other students who were shot by 43-year-old Anthony McRae remain in the hospital. Four of these students are reported to be in critical condition, with the fifth in stable condition.