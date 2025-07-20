Gabbard Dangles More Obama Claims as MAGA Rages Over Epstein

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard promised to release more documents to support her claims that the Obama administration conspired to undermine President Donald Trump’s election win.

On Sunday, Gabbard told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that the new information, which she promised to release “next week,” would bolster her Friday report alleging a “treasonous conspiracy” to stoke Russian election interference allegations.

Her aim, she proudly told Bartiromo, is to secure the prosecutions of those she claimed conspired against Trump.

“We will be releasing more detailed information about how exactly this took place, and the extent to which this information was sought to be hidden from the American people, hidden from officials who would be in a position to do something about it,” Gabbard said on Sunday Morning Futures. “Accountability is essential for the future of our country, for the American people to have any sense of trust in the integrity of our democratic republic."

She added, “Accountability, action, prosecution, indictments for those who are responsible for trying to steal our democracy is essential for us to make sure that this never happens to our country again.”

In 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller and a Senate report concluded Russia did influence the election to try and get him elected but did not conspire with him to do so.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard claimed top Obama officials conspired to undermine President Donald Trump after the 2016 election with claims of Russian interference. MANDEL NGAN/Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not immediately respond to a request asking for more information on Gabbard’s claims and updates on criminal referrals.

Democrats blasted Gabbard’s claims as “utter nonsense,” while some MAGA commentators online questioned whether the release was an attempt to deflect from Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and child sex offender who died in federal custody in 2019.

President Donald Trump and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard have faced a rocky relationship since she was sworn in earlier this year. Andrew Harnik/Getty

Trump has repeatedly lashed out over the Epstein story, calling it a “hoax,” on the heels of a bombshell Wall Street Journal report that Trump sent Epstein a sexually graphic letter for hi’s 50th birthday. The text was reportedly framed by a drawing of a naked woman. However, Trump has fiercely denied this, alleging that he doesn’t draw. On Friday, Trump announced that he had sued the Journal for $10 billion over the report. Gabbard released her findings the same day.

Gabbard framed her report on the 2016 intelligence briefings as “nothing short of historic” in her conversation with Bartiromo, claiming her office has evidence that would warrant indictments against those she believed were responsible for the “treasonous conspiracy.”

“So, at the end of the day, we need to look at Pam Bondi?“ Bartiromo asked. ”Is that the person who, at the end of the day, is going to bring us accountability? Pam Bondi?"