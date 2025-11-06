California Governor Gavin Newsom has been busted recycling an infamous quote from his ex-wife, former Trump adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Newsom was married to a pre-MAGA Guilfoyle, now the Trump-appointed U.S ambassador to Greece, between 2001 and 2006, when he was mayor of San Francisco.

Gavin Newsom at home in the kitchen with wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2003. San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst N/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Imag

In 2018, Guilfoyle began dating Donald Trump Jr. after he split from his wife Vanessa. The pair got engaged in 2020, but called it quits in 2024.

After Californians voted to pass Proposition 50 on Wednesday, Newsom and second wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom addressed the media.

In his victory speech, Newsom thanked his wife for reminding him that people who feel alone, isolated and anxious have felt stressed under the Trump administration, especially ahead of the next year’s midterm elections.

“This was about saying to them, ‘We have your back, we see you, you matter, we care,’” Newsom said. “And I’ll just say this: I’m confident as we move forward into 2026 in this country. The best is yet to come.”

As a fundraising manager for Trump’s 2020 campaign, Guilfoyle delivered a memorable Republican National Convention speech in August of that year, where she shouted her words. One journalist described it as “lunatic, fascist stuff.”

Guilfoyle infamously ended her dramatic speech with the statement, “President Trump is the leader who will rebuild the promise of America and ensure that every citizen can realize their American dream. Ladies and gentlemen, leaders and fighters for freedom and liberty and the American dream, the best is yet to come.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Newsom’s office for comment.

Bill Clinton speaks at a campaign rally for then-San Francisco mayoral candidate Gavin Newsom as Kimberly Guilfoyle-Newsom looks on in December 2003. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

One social media user suggested Newsom’s use of the phrase may have been his way of continuing to troll the Trump administration.

“Oh my god, Gavin Newsom just ended his speech with, ‘The best is yet to come.’ Who remembers?? IYKYK,” the post read, followed by a reply that added “He slayed trump and his ex.”

Another post wondered if using “the best is yet to come” was a “Subtle dig at the ex?”

Guilfoyle, 56, reflected on her marriage to Newsom while speaking to Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas this week.

When the president asked if Guilfoyle had visited Greece before her ambassador role, she mentioned her honeymoon with Newsom.

“I actually covered the Olympic Games in 2004 for ABC News,” Guilfoyle said, then added, “I also had a honeymoon here in 2004. Fabulous honeymoon but…”

Barron Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle stand onstage at the conclusion of the final day of the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn of the White House on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“Honeymoon was fabulous, but the marriage?” the president asked, with Guilfoyle stating, “We’ll work on getting a new husband.”

Back in 2004, Guilfoyle made headlines when she praised Newsom’s endowment during their marriage.

Subbing in for Newsom at a gay rights event in San Francisco, Guilfoyle said “I know that many of you wanted to see my husband and some of you had questions out there. Is he hot? Yeah. Is he hung? Yeah.”

She then said Newsom was straight “unless you can give a better [she mimicked eating a banana to imply oral sex] than me.”

At the time, Newsom’s press aide said “You know we believe in open government and we support full disclosure” after the ribald remarks gained attention.