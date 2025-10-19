Newsom Escalates War With ‘Chicken’ Joe Rogan

Gavin Newsom is ramping up his feud with Joe Rogan.

The California governor, 58, hit back at Rogan, also 58, Saturday night after the MAGA podcaster mocked his interview abilities.

“He would cook himself,” Rogan said during Saturday’s episode about what would happen if he interviewed the governor.

In response, Newsom tweeted a chicken emoji, alongside the words, “Bawk, bawk @joerogan.”

The pair’s latest X spat continues an ongoing feud between the governor and the “Joe Rogan Experience” host.

On Tuesday, Newsom’s press office poked fun at Rogan by imitating President Trump’s signature all-caps tweet style, writing, “JOE ROGAN IS A SNACK-SIZED PODCASTER WHO CAN’T STOP TALKING ABOUT ME (OBSESSED! “CRUSH?” NO THANK YOU!) BUT IS TOO SCARED TO HAVE ME ON.”

JOE ROGAN IS A SNACK-SIZED PODCASTER WHO CAN’T STOP TALKING ABOUT ME (OBSESSED! "CRUSH?" NO THANK YOU!) BUT IS TOO SCARED TO HAVE ME ON AND LET HIS AUDIENCE HEAR THE TRUTH. JUST LIKE DOZY DON HE OFTEN “CHICKENS OUT”. I'VE NEVER HAD ANY PROBLEMS WITH THE GUY AND WISH THE MINI HOST… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 15, 2025

The post also christened President Trump with a new nickname, continuing, “JUST LIKE DOZY DON, [ROGAN] OFTEN ‘CHICKENS OUT.’” The governor signed the post, “GCN,” a reference to Trump frequently signing off posts with his initials, “DJT.”

The post concluded, “I’LL COME ON AND WILL HELP SAVE THE SHOW AND ITS PLUMMETING RATINGS!”

Newsom later told the “Higher Learning” podcast that Rogan “has been attacking me for years and years and years and won’t have me on the show.”

Representatives for Newsom and Rogan did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The governor’s comment came after an Oct. 8 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, in which Rogan said Democrat voters “don’t have any faith” in Newsom and accused him of “ruining” San Francisco as its mayor and California as its governor.

“He wants to be president so bad,” said Rogan. “You can’t ruin a city, then go on to ruin a state, then say ‘Guys, that was just practice. Once I get in as president, I’m gonna fix it all.”

When Rogan’s guest, author Jack Carr, argued, “He’s such a great politician, he’s so smooth,” the podcaster interjected, “He’s not, though!”

“He’s a good bulls--t artist,” Rogan continued. “But the things that he says when he gets confronted with anything, ‘We have the highest this and the highest that,’ everybody’s leaving! You have the highest unemployment! The highest homelessness! The money’s missing! You killed Hollywood!”

Rogan also slammed Newsom’s COVID vaccine policies, ranting, “You mandated vaccines for kids that didn’t even need them! You did some horrible s--t!”

The podcaster re-upped those claims in Saturday’s episode, telling Schulz, “Whenever anyone says something bad about California, [Newsom] is like, ‘Number one in Fortune 500 companies, number one in higher education!’ It [had] that sh*t before you were there!”

Rogan also took aim at Newsom’s mocking tweet, decrying the governor’s frequent social media trolling.

“You think that’s gonna work? Like, that’s so stupid,” the podcaster said of Newsom’s posts. “This is such a bad look… It’s a bad strategy.”