Newsom Trolls Trump, 79, With Weight Loss Advice

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has roasted President Donald Trump’s waistline and attention span, urging “Dozy Don” to “slim down.”

In an all-caps post on X, Democrat Newsom announced his insulin affordability program while needling the president over his muddled comments about Ozempic.

“I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, HAVE DONE WHAT TRUMP COULD NEVER DO — I MADE INSULIN AFFORDABLE AGAIN!” he said.

The California governor continued in Trump-style bravado. “MANY PEOPLE ARE CALLING ME ‘THE SAVIOR,’ ‘THE GREAT GELLED HEALER!’ AND THE NEXT ‘DR. MCDREAMY!’ STARTING JAN 1, JUST $11 A DOSE! NO GIMMICKS, NO FAKE PROMISES. REAL INSULIN AT THE LOWEST PRICE YOU COULD EVER IMAGINE.”

Trump and Mehmet Oz spoke about Ozempic in the White House. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Then came the sting: “DOZY DON TALKS ABOUT LOWERING DRUG COSTS BUT CANNOT STAY AWAKE LONG ENOUGH TO FIX IT. I ACTUALLY DID IT. IN THREE MONTHS YOU CAN BUY IT. YOU ARE WELCOME, CALIFORNIA! ALSO, OZEMPIC IS NEXT FOR ‘THE BIG ONES’ LIKE TRUMP! SLIM DOWN, DONNY!”

The message followed Trump’s meandering comments about Ozempic on Thursday during a White House event on fertility treatments and drug pricing.

Asked by reporters which medication he was referring to when he promised to “lower costs,” Trump hesitated. “I was referring to Ozempic, or the fat loss drug?” he said. “They’ll be much lower.”

When a reporter pressed for details, suggesting a price point of $150, Trump repeated, “They’ll be much lower.” Standing beside him, Dr. Mehmet Oz interjected to correct the record, “We have not negotiated those yet… Ozempic has not been negotiated yet.”

Trump previously riffed on the weight-loss drug during a rambling White House address last month. “I call Ozempic the fat drug,” he said. “Sometimes it works for people, but the ones I’ve seen it hasn’t worked that well. I have friends that are fat and they said ‘I lost some weight,’ I said ‘You don’t look it to me!’”

Newsom’s post tied his policy win to Trump’s misstep. His CalRx initiative—a state-run label for generic drugs—will start selling insulin pens for $11 each, or $55 for a five-pack, beginning Jan. 1.

Newsom has announced $11 insulin and prescription drugs with the CalRX program. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The governor called it “part of a new initiative to fundamentally lower health care costs, not spread health care costs.”

It’s not the first time Newsom has aimed at the president’s waistline. Last month, after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he didn’t want to see “fat generals” in the military, Newsom quipped on X, “I guess the Commander in Chief needs to go!” The post included an unflattering photo of Trump holding a McDonald’s bag during a 2024 campaign stop.