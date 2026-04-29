California Governor Gavin Newsom has activated royal troll mode by christening President Trump with a brutal new regal nickname.

Newsom’s Press Office Account on X suggested a new caption for a post by the White House on Tuesday featuring Donald Trump with King Charles. The White House posted an image of the two leaders with the caption “TWO KINGS” and a crown emoji.

Newsom reposted the image, knighting Trump with a less-flattering title. “One is the King of the U.K. And the other is the King of Bulls--t,” Newsom’s Press Office posted on X.

@GovPressOffice/X

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The White House referring to Trump as a King follows millions marching as part of “No Kings” protests against the president and his administration.

While Trump has previously called himself a King regarding the removal of congestion pricing in New York last year, on Sunday, he rejected the regal title during an interview with 60 Minutes.

“I’m not a King, if I was a King, I wouldn’t be dealing with you,” the president told reporter Norah O’Donnell.

Trump, 79, welcomed King Charles, 77, to a dinner at the White House on Tuesday to mark the relationship between the U.K. and the U.S. ahead of America’s 250th celebrations in July.

Britain's King Charles and U.S. President Donald Trump talk during a state dinner for Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Newsom’s trolling of Trump also extended to rebranding a new passport design launched by the White House to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. The State Department has released a limited edition passport design that prominently features Trump’s face and signature, in trademark gold ink.

The governor redesigned the White House’s passport to include a photo of Donald Trump with the late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Gavin Newsom's Press Office account redesign a passport to feature Trump with Jeffrey Epstein. screen grab

While Trump has repeatedly distanced himself from Epstein and has denied any wrongdoing in relation to his former friend, he addressed his links to the sex offender during his 60 Minutes interview.

O’Donnell presented Trump with excerpts from alleged White House Correspondents’ Association dinner shooter Cole Tomas Allen’s manifesto.

It stated that he was “no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”

After the reporter mentioned the manifesto, Trump snapped, “I’m not a pedophile. Excuse me. Excuse me. I’m not a pedophile. You read that c--p from some sick person? I got associated with stuff that has nothing to do with me.”

American financier Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, 1997. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

He continued his claim that the release of the Epstein Files had cleared his name.

“I have nothing to hide,” Trump said in February. "I’ve been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. They went in hoping that they’d find it, and found just the opposite. I’ve been totally exonerated."