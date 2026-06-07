Gavin Newsom Picks Up an Unlikely New Admirer

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has found an unexpected admirer in Tucker Carlson.

During an appearance on political pundit Jimmy Dore’s podcast, the former Fox host offered warm praise for the governor of California, calling him “very charming” and “unbelievable” while predicting he could be the Democratic Party’s 2028 presidential nominee.

Carlson asked Dore what he thought about Newsom, whom he said “feels like he’s the nominee” for Democrats in 2028.

Tucker Carlson had been all-in MAGA for many years. Cheney Orr/REUTERS

“I think he’s fantastic, I think he’s great, I think he cares about the people,” Dore replied, drawing laughter from Carlson.

“He’s going to make the country look as pretty as his hair,” Dore continued.

After Carlson suggests Newsom is the frontrunner for 2028 presidential nominee, Dore agreed, saying he has “the gift of the gab.”

Carlson appeared to be genuine as he replied, “Oh, he’s unbelievable.”

Gavin Newsom railed into Trump with a scathing meme calling into question the president's fitness on the job. Gavin Newsom/ X

Carlson softening his position on a high-profile Trump enemy like Newsom is significant.

The former Fox News host and Donald Trump acolyte has broken with the president in recent months, and there has even been speculation that he will throw his hat into the ring for the Republican nomination in 2028.

Karl said Trump spoke about Tucker Carlson during their lengthy phone call conversation on Thursday. Jonathan Karl/X

Carlson, 56, has been a vocal critic of the war in Iran, feuding publicly with Ted Cruz and other MAGA republicans over it.

Trump, 79, reportedly denounced Carlson as “not MAGA” in March and in April, Carlson responded with a lengthy rant that eviscerated the president.

“This is how you treat people you hate, people you have contempt for, people you find inconvenient, annoying, whose mere presence you find grating,” he said.

“You hate people like that,” Carlson added. “And there may be other reasons you hate them, but you certainly hate them because they are a reminder of how you have failed. You have not done a good job running this country. You don’t even care to try.”

Carlson may be new to receiving Trump’s ire, but Newsom has long been a thorn in the president’s side, actively provoking him and mocking him on social media.