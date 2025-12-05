California Governor Gavin Newsom made fun of President Donald Trump’s tendency to fall asleep during meetings as well as his controversial Presidential Walk of Fame in a two-for-one meme posted on Thursday evening.

The meme, posted to X, features images of Trump falling asleep during numerous public appearances, presented in gilded frames and mounted on a wall. The image is a reference to the "Presidential Walk of Fame" established on the wall of the White House’s West Wing Colonnade, with the caption, “Presidential Walk of Fatigue.”

Gavin Newsom/X

The president has been captured seemingly dozing off at multiple public events during his second term, including cabinet meetings and press conferences in the Oval Office.

These frequent public naps led Newsom to dub the president “Dozy Don,” a riff on Trump’s own nickname for his predecessor, President Joe “Sleepy Joe” Biden.

In another post made on Thursday, Newsom posted an image of the president with his eyes closed during an event held at the Institute of Peace, which Trump renamed the Donald J. Trump United States Institute of Peace this week.

“Dozy Don making a lot of appearances recently,” the caption read.

Gavin Newsom/X

People in Trump’s orbit have previously discussed how little the president actually sleeps, with Vice President JD Vance telling Sean Hannity that Trump does not sleep when traveling.

“And of course if he’s not sleeping, if he’s working, he expects everybody else to be working too,” Vance added.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has previously made similar claims, telling Fox News’ Jesse Watters in October that the 79-year-old is “absolutely tireless.”

“I know somebody made a comment on the plane, you know, [that] he goes on these long trips, these long plane rides, doesn’t sleep, he’s working throughout those flights, hits the ground running and gets directly to business,” Gabbard told Watters.

The president has seemingly fallen asleep in several meetings during his second term. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins has also spoken to White House aides who struggle with the president’s schedule, telling podcaster Jason Tartick, “I had this source who said, ‘You never wanna be on Air Force One on a trip.‘”

“He doesn’t sleep on these trips,” she continued. “And like, you’re going to Asia or something, and that’s kind of the only time you’re going to sleep, before you go on this trip, but Trump is just always up and talking, and he’ll like, have them go and wake stuff up if they’re asleep because he wants to talk to them.”

The president’s supporters have attempted to spin his penchant for micro-naps into a positive, with Fox News’ senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel comparing Trump to Thomas Edison.