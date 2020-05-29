George Clooney Blows Whistle on High-Priced Summit That Used His Name
A high-priced virtual philanthropy summit said participants would hear from keynote speakers including Matthew McConaughey, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, George and Amal Clooney, Ashton Kutcher, Charlize Theron, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Camilla Alves, and Julie Cordua. There’s only one problem. Deadline.com reports that none of those celebrities are actually taking part. Clooney was the first to raise questions about Thrive Philanthropy’s digital event, telling Deadline, “We have never heard of this summit and have never been approached to be part of a charity that is charging 399.00 for people to participate. When we contacted the company in charge they said it was a mistake and would take our names off.” Now the firm hired to promote the event has dropped out, saying it was given “fraudulent information” about who would be taking part. The organizers have not commented on what Deadline says “might be heading into Fyre Fest territory.”