George Santos Calls Himself a ‘Terrible Liar’ in Piers Morgan Interview
‘MESSY’
On Monday, congressman George Santos (R-NY) appeared in a new interview alongside conservative commentator Piers Morgan, admitting that he didn’t feel he had always been gay. “My life wasn’t always straightforward,” said Santos, adding that his previous marriage to a woman was a “personal, private, messy part of my life.” Santos also admitted he was a “terrible liar” on Piers Morgan Uncensored after the reporter asked him if he’d be prepared to admit to exactly that. “I’ve been a terrible liar on those subjects, and what I tried to convey to the American people is, I made mistakes,” Santos told Morgan. The freshman congressman also blamed his lies on “getting accepted by the party here locally.” Santos is mired in what seems to be constant controversy following his outing as a serial liar — some of which have landed him in legal trouble as the subject of multiple state and federal investigations.