Santos Sent GOP Allies ‘Thank You’ Notes After Expulsion Vote Failed: Report
SINCERELY, GEORGE
Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who was hit with a 13-count federal indictment earlier this month, sent thank-you notes to Congressional Republicans who helped him survive an expulsion vote from the House of Representatives last week, according to Insider. Several House Republicans familiar with the matter told the outlet that Santos’ staff hand-delivered the letters to their offices. “I want to personally thank you for your support in referring the vote for my expulsion to the Ethics Committee,” the letter reads. “This has been an especially difficult time in my life, and I want to serve my constituents the best I can. Now more than ever, the Republican majority needs to stick together, and you demonstrated great dedication and courage by putting differences aside to allow the proper process to play out.” Last Wednesday, the House voted 221 to 204, with seven Democrats abstaining and Republicans voting along party lines, to refer the expulsion resolution to the House Ethics Committee. It was unclear if all 221 Republicans received a letter from Santos, according to Insider.