Geraldo Rivera Quits Fox News, Says He Was Fired From ‘The Five’

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera, who recently revealed that he was leaving his co-hosting gig on The Five, tweeted Thursday that he had quit the conservative network because he’d been “fired” from the late-afternoon panel show.

“Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox,” Rivera wrote alongside a video of him boating. “After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories.”

In the video, Rivera said that “I’m not going to be on The Five” this week as he’s “been fired” from the program. Earlier this month, after announcing he would no longer be one of the show’s rotating “liberal” co-hosts, Rivera had noted that his final appearances would be June 29 and 30.

“And, as a result of that, I’ve quit Fox. So, I’ll have more to say about that on Fox & Friends tomorrow morning. Thank you,” he concluded.

