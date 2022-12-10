CHEAT SHEET
Man Suspected of Killing Mom, Taking Hostages, Dead: Police
HOSTAGES FREED
German police have said that a man who is suspected of killing his mother on Saturday before taking two people hostage in Dresden has died. “The suspect died during the operation,” Dresden police later wrote on Twitter. “The 40-year-old suffered fatal injuries while... the hostages were freed.” It was unclear if the man was killed by police or if he died from self-inflicted injuries. Police said the man is also suspected of killing his 62-year-old mother who was found dead in another part of the city. BILD reported that the man tried to storm a local radio station and fired shots before fleeing into a shopping mall where he took several hostages. Police said the two hostages were “outwardly uninjured.”