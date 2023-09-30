Probe Finds GOP Donor Lured Woman With Taylor Swift Tickets in Exchange for Revealing Photos
‘TRAUMATIC EVENT’
The Republican donor and ally of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who died by suicide last year was involved in a fraudulent scheme that involved him coercing a young woman into sending revealing photos after luring her with fake VIP Taylor Swift tickets, the Florida State Attorney’s Office said following an investigation. Kent Stermon impersonated a backstage security staffer and promised tickets to an Eras Tour concert in Tampa to the young woman, the Attorney’s Office said. Stermon was under investigation when he was found dead in his car in December 2o22. “This has been a traumatic event, but I am grateful for the support of my family, friends, and those who have helped me over the past ten months,” the woman, whose identity has not been revealed, said in a statement released by the Attorney’s Office. “I am thankful the investigation confirmed my experience, and I am relieved no one else has or will have to go through what I did.”
