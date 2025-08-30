GOP Rep Wants Melania to Share In Donald’s Peace Prize Dreams

Republicans are gearing up to fight a battle on multiple fronts in an effort to secure a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Donald Trump.

The latest to join the campaign is Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who told Fox News’ Charlie Hurt on Friday night that not only should the Nobel Peace Prize committee nominate Trump, but they should consider nominating First Lady Melania Trump, too.

“If the Nobel Peace Prize committee knows what’s good for them, they’d do the right thing and nominate him. But also, too, I think that Melania Trump might also have a nomination,” Luna said.

“I think that she’s been very instrumental in discussions with Russia. And also, too, I think that she’s going to be a key reason why we’re able to broker peace with Ukraine.”

Hurt immediately latched onto the idea, telling Luna, “I love that they could be the first joint couple to earn the Nobel Peace Prize. And then even better would be if they then turned it down.”

Melania’s primary involvement in the failed peace talks between her husband and Russian President Vladimir Putin came in the form of a letter addressed to Putin about Ukrainian children who have been abducted during the invasion.

The letter did not use the word “Ukraine” or “Ukrainian” once, but did say, “As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few. Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all—so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded.”

Melania Trump/X

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the First Lady for the letter, writing on X, “We deeply appreciate her compassion and her letter to Putin.”

“I asked President Trump to pass along a letter of gratitude from Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, to Melania. Her voice matters, and her care gives strength to this cause.”

I want to thank @FLOTUS Melania Trump for her attention to one of the most painful and difficult issues of this war – the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia. We deeply appreciate her compassion and her letter to Putin.



This issue lies at the heart of the war’s… https://t.co/DHiGcUGydO — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 19, 2025

While Trump has long been angling for a nomination for what is considered one of the most prestigious prizes in the world, going so far as to reportedly cold call Norwegian politicians, he could face a significant roadblock in the form of the committee.

Three of the five members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which selects Nobel Peace Prize recipients, have publicly criticized Trump for his attacks on the press, expressing concern that he is “dismantling democracy”.

In his interview with Luna, Hurt wondered, “Do you think that the Nobel Peace Prize committee people will actually come around?”