GOP Rep. Says Trump Indictment Will ‘Blow Over’ Because He’ll Just No-Show

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) suggested on Monday morning that former President Donald Trump could just make a possible indictment over alleged hush money payments to a porn star go away by simply ignoring it.

Appearing on pro-Trump channel Newsmax, the MAGA-boosting congresswoman argued that the “case is garbage” and “isn’t going anywhere” before predicting that Trump simply wouldn’t cooperate if an indictment comes down.

“It’s really the worst of our system on display here and it’s unfortunate,” Tenney declared. “But I think this is all going to blow over because I don’t see any way that they’re actually going to get Donald Trump to appear in a court for sentencing, or I mean for indictment, or for any type of charge.”

She went on to claim that the expected indictment, which centers on payments allegedly directed by Trump to adult-film star Stormy Daniels to conceal an affair, was nothing more than “grandstanding” by New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Even Newsmax host Emma Rechenberg, however, noted that Trump’s legal team has said that the ex-president “would participate if things were to progress to that point.”

Trump took to his Truth Social site on Friday to claim that he’ll be arrested on Tuesday, urging his supporters to take to the streets and protest on his behalf. Despite the former president’s assertion, his spokesperson acknowledged they’ve received “no notification” of a pending arrest beyond “illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA’s office.”

Amid the looming indictment, which appears imminent after it was reported that Trump was invited to testify before a New York grand jury, the ex-president has continued to melt down on social media. MAG allies in the media and Congress, meanwhile, have rallied to Trump’s defense while simultaneously pushing back on his demand for widespread protests.